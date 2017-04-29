C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Cayman swimmers compete abroad

April 28, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Members of the Seven Mile Swimmers and Stingray Swim Club attended the Rowdy Cup Invitational in Winter Haven, Florida.

Members of the Camana Bay Aquatic Club competed at the Gulf Coast Swim Team Spring Invitational.

Both meets took place between 21st April through 23rd with 43 swimmers, ages 8 through 17 competing in total.

A notable swimmers performance  was Seven Mile Swimmers’ Sierrah Broadbelt who was second overall for high points finishing 1st place in the 50 meter free, setting three national records in 100 and 200 meter free style and the 100 meter backstroke, all in the 8 and under age bracket.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: