It was announced on Sunday in Curacao at this past weekend’s CARIFTA Track and Field Championships by NACAC athletics association Victor Lopez that Cayman will host the 2019 CARIFITA Track and Field Championships.

This will be the 3rd time Cayman will play host, as they had previously held the games in both 1995 and 2010.

This will be the 48th CARIFTA games in the region’s history.

