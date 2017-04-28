C3 Pure Fibre
Caymanian student gets highest A-level score in world

April 27, 2017
Mario Grey
One Caymanian student is head of the class when it comes to Tourism studies after earning the highest AS-level score in the world for that course.

Derricka Neysmith from Cayman Prep and High school collected her certificate this morning from the Minister of Education Hon. Tara Rivers.

According to school leaders at Cayman Prep her grade in the Cambridge AS travel and tourism course is the highest in the world.

Ms. Neysmith said her achievement reflects her efforts.

“This is actually from a re-sit grade so the first time around I actually got a grade B so I didn’t let that demotivate me instead I worked harder and I did the re-sit and this is the grade I got so I guess it just shows how you have to keep trying,” Miss Neysmith said.

Minister Rivers said with one of Cayman’s very own showing prowess in Tourism education the achievement bodes well with improving the country’s Tourism product.

About the author

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

