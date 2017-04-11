C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

CDP outlines plans

April 10, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

While the Progressives had their launch almost simultaneously the CDP was launching their national campaign over at the Lions Centre.

Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush and his team outlined the CDP’s plan to take Cayman forward.

Mr Bush unveiled the 100 days in office blueprint saying he would repeal recent pension changes preventing expats leaving with their pension money.

He also vowed to help small businesses.

“You got to have a big heart to want to see our people move forward.  That’s what the Government, this Government has lacked my friends,” Mr Bush said.

The CDP is fielding eleven candidates in the upcoming elections.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: