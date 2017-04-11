CDP outlines plans

While the Progressives had their launch almost simultaneously the CDP was launching their national campaign over at the Lions Centre.

Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush and his team outlined the CDP’s plan to take Cayman forward.

Mr Bush unveiled the 100 days in office blueprint saying he would repeal recent pension changes preventing expats leaving with their pension money.

He also vowed to help small businesses.

“You got to have a big heart to want to see our people move forward. That’s what the Government, this Government has lacked my friends,” Mr Bush said.

The CDP is fielding eleven candidates in the upcoming elections.

