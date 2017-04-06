Celal Kildag is a free man

A cruise tourist held in Cayman since December on three-decades’ old terror charges today is a free man.

Celal Kildag had his case withdrawn today by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryll Richards, QC.

Mr Kildag is wanted in his native Turkey.

Authorities there say he shot two teachers before burning down the school in 1988.

He maintained his innocence, saying he had been living in Germany since 1980, when he applied for political asylum over fears of being persecuted for being an ethnic minority.

Mr. Kildag arrived in Cayman as a cruise ship visitor nearly five months ago and was promptly arrested by local authorities on an Interpol warrant.

Governor Helen Kilpatrick certified his extradition to Turkey in January.

Magistrate Grace Donalds said in court today.

“The delay of 29 years is viewed by this court as a significant culpable delay, the court rules, the return of Mr. Kildag to Turkey would be oppressive by reason of time.”

Mr. Kildag says he could not complain at all how he was treated from the authorities, even while he was in prison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

