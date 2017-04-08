Chakane Scott in court

To the courts, where Chakane Scott, the man found guilty of murdering Asher McGraw in September of 2011, was in court for a conditional release hearing.

Mr. Scott is the youngest of 16 inmates serving life imprisonment, he was 18 years old at the time of the killing.

His defense attorney, Sasha Voss, pushed for conditional release on the basis that Mr. Scott had just turned 18 when the incident happened and did not testify, thus making it difficult to establish his level of maturity.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryll Richards, said he was tried fairly because 18 years old is when the courts consider someone an adult.

Judge Alex Henderson was commissioned out of retirement to deal with the case.

He’ll deliver his judgment on 21st April .

The victim’s father, who attended the hearing, expressed displeasure with the action and later was asked to leave the courtroom.

