Chamber Candidates Forum: Bodden Town East

April 13, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The Chamber Candidates Forums for Bodden Town East took place on April 12, 2017 at the Bodden Town Civic Centre featuring Osbourne Bodden, Arnold Berry, Robert Bodden and Dwayne Seymour.

Angela Sevilla

