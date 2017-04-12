Chamber forum brings constituents closer to candidates

C3 Pure Fibre
North Side candidates Ezzard Miller, Justin Ebanks, Jay Ebanks and Edward Chisholm will take the stage Tuesday (11 April) for the second Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum which will be broadcast by Cayman 27 immediately following this newscast.

East End candidates took part in Monday’s (11 April) first forum and Chamber C.E.O Wil Pineau said the event already has proven beneficial as it exfoliated issues which were not yet discussed.

“I think last night we heard a lot of issues that probably haven’t even been discussed in the campaign you know issues like gambling, whether you would accept a ministerial seat and what would that seat be what areas of responsibility as a candidate that you think you are qualified to take on so I was really pleased with the forum we are looking forward to everyone of the other forums that come up,” Mr. Pineau said.

Tuesday’s Forum will begin at 7 at the Clifton Hunter High School.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

