Chamber posts $25,000 reward for armoured truck robbery info

A $25,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the armed robbery of a cash van earlier this month.

The Chamber of Commerce says members pooled the money to offer as a reward to help crack the case.

One suspect was arrested for the robbery which occurred outside Fosters Food Fair Airport branch.

However no charges were laid against him. He is out on police bail.

A security officer was shot twice during the robbery.

The thieves made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the Cayman Crime Stopper tipster line on 800-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

