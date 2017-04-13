CIRA strike over, CIFA installs ‘zero tolerance’

According to a joint press release from CIFA and CIRA, both organizations agreed to increase security including police presence at games and will now operate under a zero tolerance policy.

The release goes onto say any violators of the policy will be reported to both police and the CIFA Disciplinary Committee and will be banned from CIFA matches.

The coach in question from Saturday’s games, Alliance FC’s William Medina, is now suspended indefinitely and his future in the league is pending a ruling from the CIFA Disciplinary Committee.

On Sunday, police arrested Medina on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, he is currently on bail.

