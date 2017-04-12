Consequences of your actions

Clifton Hunter High school had a special seminar today, aimed at teaching the students about the consequences of their actions, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports,

“The community that we live in, there is a lot of violence and stuff going around and to know what we are going into is more important than what we are now,” said Grade 10 student, Jasmine Christian.

Members of local non-profit organization,Youth Anti-Crime Trust, spent the day at Clifton Hunter High School, teaching the next generation about the consequences of their actions.

“They taught us that, bullying and the gangs and drugs, there are a lot of that, so us children can make a better decision and try to fix it,” said Jasmine Christian.

Police, Prison officers and Social Workers, engaged with small groups of year 10 students, spoke on topics young people face every day. Youth ACT’s Bonnie Anglin says it’s important to talk about the issues.

“Bullying is a bit more coming from the schools, but it has domino effects, when you get out of school it leads to personal fighting and social bad behavior,” said Youth ACT’s Bonnie Anglin.

Figures from the most recent economics and statistics report about court stats, show that 24 more juveniles have been convicted for crimes in 2015 than 2014.

“It’s important overall for them to have this knowledge about gangs, about drugs about sexual crimes, they need to know these things as they go forward into the world as an adult and responsible citizen,” said Susan Lees, Counselor for Clifton Hunter High school.

Ms Anglin says she would like to see the court do more to help the youths get on the right path.

Rehabilitation, therapists, councilors, some addressing their particular issues, whatever it is, whatever the contributing factor was, but mainly because they have not yet reached adulthood.

The juvenile court statistics released from the 2015 E.S.O report showed that youths between 14-16 are being convicted more than any other age group.

