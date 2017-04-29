Cops mum on George Town shooting

Police remain tight-lipped on Cayman’s latest shooting and have declined to say if the incident is gang-related.

The RCIPS today (28 April) declined to provide updates on yesterday’s double shooting in George Town that left two people nursing gun shot wounds.

The incident occurred around 3.30am (28 April) in the car park outside of Bananas nightclub.

A 20-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were shot.

They are the fifth and sixth shooting victims in Cayman for 2017.

The woman was found at the scene when police arrived. She was taken to hospital and upon arrival officers were told a man was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Yesterday police said they were searching for two male suspects.

They were said to be dressed in black and fled the scene heading in the direction of Rock Hole road.

They are also seeking the driver or owner of a white ford Taurus at the scene.

No other details have been provided.

