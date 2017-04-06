Corned beef ban officially over

The re-call on Brazilian-produced corned beef is officially over.

Director of Environmental Health Roydell Carter confirmed the ban was lifted Tuesday (3 April) after he was contacted by authorities in Jamaica.

In a statement issued to Cayman 27 Mr. Carter said:

“The Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health, in co-operation with the Department of Public Health and Department of Agriculture has investigated this matter and have agreed the temporary importation ban be lifted,” Mr. Carter said.

Meanwhile Kingston-based distributor Grace Kennedy said they are considering to produce its own corned beef in Jamaica according to a press release issued to Cayman 27.

CEO of Grace Foods Domestic Andrea Coy said:

“We prioritise local production and pursue every opportunity to do so, I have asked the Innovation Team to look at what it would take to produce corned beef at Grace Food Processors – our meat processing plant in Westmoreland,” The C.E.O said.

Kirk Supermarket and Fosters in Grand Cayman have also announced the return of corned beef to the shelves and deli.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

