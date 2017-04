The West Indies were all out for the 286 in only 95 overs in day two, it was Pakistan’s turn to bat in day three.

Batting first for Pakistan was Azhar Ali, he hit for only 15 runs before being caught out by Shane Dowrich.

Second to bat was Ahmed Shezhad who hit for 31 runs but Babar Azam would lead Pakistan on day three with 71 runs including eight 4’s.

Younis Khan would add 58 as Pakistan finished with 407 runs for the first innings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print