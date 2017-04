Pakistan batted first, they were lead by man of the match Babar Azam’s 125 runs including seven 4’s and three 6’s.

Imad Wasim added 43 as Pakistan finished with 282.

On the chase, the West Indies were lead by Jason Holder’s 68 runs, while Ashley Nurse added 44, but the bowling of Pakistan’s Hasan Ali would claim 5 wickets, as Pakistan would go onto to even the series 1-1 and win game two by 74-runs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print