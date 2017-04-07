Cricket: Sri Lanka, Police, Greenies win

Tamilnadu won the toss and elected to bat first, but could only manage 58 runs, as man of the match, George Johnson claimed 5 wickets, surrendering only 12 runs.

Chasing 58, Sri Lanka would have no problem as they would be lead by a strong performance from Sunil Sunil’s 44 runs, as Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets.

