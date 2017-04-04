Cricket: Windies fall short vs Pakistan

In game three, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, led by Kamran Akmal ‘s 48, Babar Azam’s 43 and finished with 137.

Chasing 137, the Windies were led by the a dominant performance by man of the match Evin Lewis, he finished with 91 off 51 including nine 6’s and five 4’s, as the Windies survived to win by seven wickets with 31 balls remaining.

In game four however, with Pakistan looking to end the series, they won the toss and decided to bowl first, and that proved to be a wise decision as they were led by man of the match Hasan Ali, surrendering only 12 runs and claiming two wickets, leaving the Windies all out for 124.

Pakistan would have no problem in the chase, as they were led by Ahmed Shehzad’s 53.

Pakistan would win by 7 wickets and take the international series.

