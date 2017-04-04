C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Windies fall short vs Pakistan

April 3, 2017
Jordan Armenise
In game three, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, led by Kamran Akmal ‘s 48, Babar Azam’s 43 and finished with 137.

Chasing 137, the Windies were led by the a dominant performance by man of the match Evin Lewis, he finished with 91 off 51 including nine 6’s and five 4’s, as the Windies survived to win by seven wickets with 31 balls remaining.

In game four however, with Pakistan looking to end the series, they won the toss and decided to bowl first, and that proved to be a wise decision as they were led by man of the match Hasan Ali, surrendering only 12 runs and claiming two wickets, leaving the Windies all out for 124.

Pakistan would have no problem in the chase, as they were led by Ahmed Shehzad’s 53.

Pakistan would win by 7 wickets and take the international series.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

