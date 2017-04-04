C3 Pure Fibre
Dangers of fake and counterfeit goods explained to JGHS students

April 3, 2017
Joe Avary
From bootleg items to counterfeit goods, John Grey High School students got a lesson Monday (3 April) in the real problems associated with fake merchandise.

Intellectual property experts explained trademarks law, and counterfeit products in a morning assembly.  It’s not just handbags, shoes, and headphones, though many students admitted these are products they see most in their day to day lives. The experts say counterfeit medicines, makeup products, and even bootleg alcohol can pose serious health risks.

Students told Cayman 27 the presentation was an eye opener.

“Seeing that video, when you see the effects that counterfeit products may have on our lives today, and that is something that I wouldn’t want to take the risk with,” said head girl Allison Tatum.

“When you are going to buy something and you see a cheaper price, you are going to be saying that’s a great deal there and then, but in the long run things are going to pay off, when they break down and then you are going to pay more,” said head boy Anthony Miguel Diaz.

The trademarks portion of the intellectual property suite of laws is expected to be implemented in May of this year.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

