Denniston Tibbetts speaks on family and Red Bay

Our focus tonight is on the Red Bay constituency, here brothers Kurt and Denniston Tibbetts find themselves on opposite sides of the political fence.

The younger Mr. Tibbetts, Kurt, is seen as the backbone of the Progressives, he’s backing friend and mentee Alden McLaughlin.

Meanwhile big brother Denniston is the Cayman Democratic Party’s candidate fighting for the same seat as Mr. McLaughlin.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more in this report.

“We grew up in a close-knit family and we still are,” said Denniston Tibbetts.

Denniston Tibbetts, older brother of Progressives’s icon Kurt Tibbetts, putting to rest suggestions politics and family don’t mix.

“If the relationship is tarnished, it won’t be my doing and so far it hasn’t, other people think so, but that is not the case,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

The older Mr. Tibbetts, a former Progressives founding member, says while he chose a different path the political differences won’t change their relationship.

“We have difference of opinions, he just got out of politics and I am just getting in, even though I am a bit older than him, that is not to say we don’t talk and play dominoes,” said Denniston Tibbetts.

His brother has firmly planted himself behind Mr. McLaughlin, supporting him in the race for Red Bay, but the CDP candidate says he could not remain with the Progressives any more.

“I have decided to divorce myself from the PPM because what they are doing right now is definitely not what I want them to do,” said Cayman Democratic Party Candidate, Denniston Tibbetts.

“What I see going on in my own country right now disturbs me immensely,” said Denniston Tibbetts, Candidate for the constituency of Red Bay.

During an Earth Day clean up in Red Bay over the weekend, Mr. Tibbetts found an area tucked away, that needs more attention.

“People have to learn that their garbage goes to the dump and it doesn’t go in a piece of property just because it doesn’t have a house on it,” said Denniston Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts wants to form a stronger bond with the Red Bay community council and government entities to get improvements done that the citizens cannot do on their own, like reduce flooding on the roads of Red Bay.

“We need the public works to get into this area, do more deep wells because the water table is so high that half an hour after it starts to rain then it, you know, it becomes saturated,” said Denniston Tibbetts.

Tonight, Cayman 27 will be broadcasting the Chamber of Commerce Candidate forum for Red Bay live at 7pm till 9pm, featuring candidates, Denniston Tibbetts, Premier Alden McLaughin and Dr. Frank McField.

