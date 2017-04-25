Discussing CTEC and Cayman’s energy furture

From fossil fuels to renewable energy technologies: strategies to make it through the transition period will be at the heart of this year’s inaugural Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference taking place 11th and 12th of May at the Kimpton Seafire.

The conference has been in the works for some time now, and is finally coming to fruition on the heels of the country’s first National Energy Policy, and who better to talk about it with than renewable energy association president James Whittaker, who joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss the event.

