Dive instructor finds hook, line, and weights in eagle ray’s mouth

April 11, 2017
Joe Avary
A close encounter with a majestic eagle ray on Grand Cayman’s west wall yields more evidence of poaching.

“This isn’t even half of what I pulled off of him,” said Wall to Wall dive instructor and boat captain Jenna Greer, showing Cayman 27 cameras a wad of fishing line collected during a close encounter with an eagle ray.

Dive instructor and boat captain Jenna Greer cut a length of fishing line from an eagle ray Monday at ‘Wild hammer’

Ms. Greer cut the fishing line off an eagle ray Monday (10 April) at the ‘Wild hammer’ dive site. She told Cayman 27 she was leading a dive when the eagle ray swam right up to the group. That’s when she noticed the animal had a hook, line, and weights dangling from its mouth.

“He swam straight to me, that’s when I noticed it, and he turned and that’s when I saw the line and started hacking away at it,” said Ms. Greer of the encounter. “It hit me, I was like poaching. I heard the stories that they’ve been finding these mutilated eagle rays all around the island. Whoever was fishing for this was definitely fishing for something on the bottom and that’s where these guys eat.”

Ms. Greer told Cayman 27 she was unable to cut the hook or weights from the animal.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

