DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 21-23 April

Calm, nearly nonexistent winds are on tap for the weekend.

And that means it’s an excellent opportunity to get out on Grand Cayman’s spectacular north wall.

Now we will have some cloud cover and chance of rain but it’s always wet underwater so just go for it.

Look at that windguru right there, winds are barely touching 10 knots primo conditions.

And f-y-I locals – Dive Tech has a Saturday afternoon one-tank trip to the Kittiwake – with special resident rates. Call them to sign up and say that Joe Avary guy sent you.

