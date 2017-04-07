DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 7-9 April

For those of you looking for a bit of the old ‘vitamin sea,’ here’s the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

We’ve got some shifting winds this weekend. Take a look at the windguru, you can see early Saturday the winds are out of the north in that 20 knots neighborhood with some gusts. But as they say, “In like a lion, out like a lamb.”

By lunchtime things are starting to calm down, and if these winds are any indication, the water will be like glass for a dusk dive. Sunday, the winds return to an easterly pattern. Not to shabby in the 10-15 knots range, looking good for shore dives at all the usual west side spots.

As always, check conditions before getting in the water.

Until next week, grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!!

