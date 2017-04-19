DOE invites contractors to sign-up for green iguana cull

The countdown to Grand Cayman’s green iguana cull is on, and tomorrow is your first chance to sign up to take part.

Adult Caymanians, permanent residents with right to work, and licensed culling businesses are eligible.

Participants will be paid twice-monthly for their efforts at two dollars per iguana. Reporting will be done by marking the carcasses and sending pictures to the cull manager.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday (19 April) at Environmental Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

