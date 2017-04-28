Double West Bay burglaries

Two men were arrested Wednesday (26 April) as police say they broke into two West Bay residences in separate incidents.

The first happened around 1 p.m. on North West Point Road. Police say a 43-year-old man was later found with property believed to be from the residence and taken into custody.

The second happened around 5 p.m. 911 received a report from the Fountain Road area. The suspect apparently ran off after being confronted by the occupants of the residence. Police say a 36-year-old male suspect was located on Hell Road. They say he behaved aggressively and refused to comply with officers, they eventually felt it was necessary to use a taser on the man.

Both suspects remain in police custody.

“These are two good examples of robust policing in apprehending these burglary suspects in relation to crimes of invading persons properties, I thank the public for working with the police in these matters,” RCIPS’ Peter Lansdown said.

