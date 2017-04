A 54-year-old North Side man now faces charges stemming from a collision that killed a motorcyclist.

The suspect is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.

It follows the death of motor-cyclist Denvil Mitchell who was killed while riding his bike in Savannah in February of last year.

The accused is on bail and is expected to appear in court on 5th June.

