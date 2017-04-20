Early Intervention Program, Fun for the kids

While it may have been a family fun day, parents of children enrolled in the education ministry’s early intervention programme got a serious first-hand look at techniques used to help uplift their kids in the classroom.

The early intervention programme, a service that helps children under the age of five with development issues, used last Wednesday’s family fun day at Dart park to bring the class together and engage with parents, demonstrating how they help the students and answered any question the parents had on how the programme works.

“It was an opportunity for some of the strategies we use during therapy, for parents to see that, we can model for them, we gave demonstrations and they were able to take those ideas home and practise them at home with their kids,” said Jacynth Tibbetts, coordinator for the Early Intervention Program.

The children enjoyed a long morning with their classmates and parents family fun day, to learn more about the early intervention program.

