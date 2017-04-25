C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Environment News

Earth Day clean-up gets a boost, politicians join in

April 24, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Earth Day was commemorated around the globe on Saturday ( 22 April ) and here at home local groups cleaned up around the island as part of their contribution to caring for the environment.

Even politicians used the opportunity to not only clean up around Cayman, but to get some much needed campaigning in the bag as well.

Rotary Grand Cayman, Rotary-Act and Interact club joined together to clean up the popular lovers wall area in East End.

Rotary’s Gina McBryan said the teams partnered with the Chamber of Commerce in the roadside, but she says one day is not enough.

“If we could do a little bit every day I think it helps. That’s way making once a year an effort for everyone island-wide to come out and clean up is great , but I would like to see it happen more often,” Ms McBryan said.

The team collected several bags of garbage from the area. She is urging citizens and visitors to remember caring for the environment is everyone’s responsibility.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: