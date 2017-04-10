East Enders voice political concerns

Those from the East End district have voiced their opinions on the current state of affairs as it relates to leadership and some are calling for urgent changes while some would like the far-east community to maintain the current ways in which it operates.

Long-standing East End resident Richard Bodden said he and others in East End would like for MLA’s to consider all constituents instead of prioritising those in power.

“They not remembering the people they are fighting for the government how you going remember the people if you fighting for the government,”Mr. Bodden explained.

Some in the community are longstanding Arden McLean supporters such as Ms. Reba Forbes and said they will not change their stance on their current MLA.

“I feel he doing alright, Yea I like him. I don’t know but I like him..the rest I don’t even know them” Miss Forbes said.

Amongst the Issues raised by the residents included a place for farmers to conduct business, a wharf for fishers to work, a replenishment of road fixtures and housing upgrades in the area.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was in the community and brings us their concerns.

