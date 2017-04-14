Easter Weekend Is Here!

The Easter holiday is here and while the long weekend begins tomorrow, we all know of those certain individuals who have taken a couple extra days off before to relax longer at the beach. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“Every year we come here for a good relaxation, sleep on the nice tent, nice bed,” said Campsite leader, George Watson.

People all around the Cayman Islands are heading to the beaches and throwing caution to the wind, to camp out for the Easter weekend.

“And then we cook and we eat and we tell jokes and we have an all night family fun,” said camper, Margo Blythe.

Camping over Easter weekend is an annual tradition. George Watson says he’s family has been taking part for over 40 years.

“It’s a great feeling again, thank the lord, that I live to see another one, this is the 45th anniversary of celebrating from 1972, I think that makes it 45,” said George Watson.

Margo Blythe says spending a couple of days at the beach offers people a break from the daily grind.

“We are at home all the time, are we working or something, so we don’t have time to get together to come to the beach as often as we could, so every year Cayman people on a whole, just go for the whole weekend and then you are on vacation,” said Margo Blythe.

And what better time to meet new people, both local and foreign.

“Hundreds of tourists pass by, they come off the ship and they go down to the water and praise us for the good set up we have here and we thank them and welcome them back to the Cayman Islands,” said George Watson.

But then there’s the age-old question, what do we do out here for four days?

“We have scavenger hunt, we have quiz in the night, we play dominoes, we have games like boys against girls,” said Margo Blythe.

And living right next to the world-famous Seven Mile Beach has its perks as well.

“My sister and a lot of us, we sit down on the beach and watch the sunset and take pictures and we get up early in the morning to see the sunrise,” said Margo Blythe.

Four days to enjoy, A Caymanian tradition.

The Department of Environmental (DEH) is reminding members of the public that littering is illegal and offenders can be prosecuted.

Litter is unsightly and often seen in Cayman Islands communities. However, it is often most noticeable on beaches and picnic spots after the Easter holiday campers and other visitors have left.

Litter such as fishing lines and plastics left on the beaches can pose a threat to wildlife when washed into the sea. Litter left on land can serve as a harbour for rodents and other pests. Broken bottles and sharp objects are also a danger to others.

Therefore, the DEH is reminding everyone to be mindful of the environment and to leave all areas clean and free of litter.

Everyone is being advised to take along sufficient garbage bags to hold all the waste generated by them and their family. All waste should be properly secured and left in a visible area, or kerb-side for collection by the DEH crew.

Also, no persons should throw garbage from moving vehicles or place garbage on another person’s property; this also is illegal.

Everyone can do their part, and that includes reporting littering to the police. Under the Litter Law, convictions can result in $500 fines, and/or imprisonment.

Food Safety Tips for Easter

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises of the following outdoor food safety tips to help keep you and your family safe from food poisoning during the Easter break. Ensuring the safety of food can be challenging this time of year because temperatures are warmer and we often cook outdoors during picnics, barbecues, and camping trips.

CHILL

Don’t keep food at room temperature for more than one hour on hot summer days.

Keep perishable foods cold. Use a cooler filled with ice packs to store your food on the go. The temperature inside the cooler should be at or below 4°C (40°F).

Keep the cooler out of direct sunlight and avoid opening it too often. Opening the cooler lets cold air out and warm air in. Using separate coolers for food and drinks will keep the food colder for longer because the cooler won’t be opened as often.

Marinate meat in the refrigerator or in a cooler filled with ice – not on the counter. If you are using marinade to baste cooked meat or as a dipping sauce, make sure it hasn’t come into contact with uncooked meat.

Always remember to keep food out of the temperature danger zone of 4°C to 60°C (40°F to 140°F). Harmful bacteria can grow in as little as two hours in this temperature range.

SEPARATE

Keep your raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from other foods to avoid spreading harmful bacteria. Using containers or resealable plastic bags will help prevent leaks.

Put raw meat, poultry, and seafood at the bottom of the cooler to keep juices from dripping onto other foods.

CLEAN

Washing your hands and following proper cleaning techniques can help you avoid cross-contamination and prevent food poisoning.

Follow the same washing instructions outdoors as you do at home:

Use clean water and soap to thoroughly wash all utensils, dinnerware, countertops, and cutting boards before and after use. Sanitise cooking equipment, utensils, and work surfaces with a disinfectant or mild bleach solution. Rinse with fresh water and air dry.

COOK

Wash your hands thoroughly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, before and after handling food.

Bacteria are killed by heat. Raw meat, poultry, and seafood must be cooked to a safe internal temperature to eliminate harmful bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella or Listeria. Use a digital food thermometer to check the temperature.

Use a clean plate when taking food off the grill. Never put ready-to-eat or cooked food on a plate that was used for raw meat, poultry or seafood – wash the plate first.

Keeping several sets of clean utensils, cutting boards, and plates on hand will help you prevent cross-contamination.

Colour isn’t a reliable sign that meat is safe to eat. Meat can turn brown before all the bacteria are killed, so use a digital food thermometer to be sure.

Check the temperature of meat that you are cooking on the barbecue by taking it off the grill and placing it on a clean plate.

Insert the digital food thermometer through the thickest part of the meat. If you are cooking several pieces of meat, poultry, or seafood, make sure to check the internal temperature of the thickest pieces because food can cook unevenly.

For hamburgers, insert the digital food thermometer through the side of the patty, all the way to the middle. Make sure to check each patty.

Always clean your digital food thermometer in warm, soapy water between temperature readings to avoid cross-contamination.

Leftovers

On hot summer days, don’t keep food at room temperature for more than one hour. Cool food quickly in shallow containers and they should be kept cold (below 40F) until ready to be eaten. If leftovers are to be reheated ensure they are piping hot throughout.

Camping Safety Tips

BE PREPARED

Be prepared. Always be prepared for the unexpected.

Before you leave, check the weather report, learn about security at your camp location, and tell family and friends what your plans are.

Be sure to bring along a supply kit that includes a first aid kit, compass, map, flashlight, blankets, and batteries, food, clothes, and medications.

Know who to contact at the camp to report issues that may come up.

When you return home check for ticks, maiden plum, diarrhea and other problems.

WASTE DISPOSAL

Dispose of all trash (diapers included) properly in the proper bins if available. If bins are not available, all trash should be removed and be disposed of at home.

Return the campsite to its original condition for the next camper if you disturb it in any way.

Don’t forget your good recycling habits on vacation. They are just as important camping as they are at home.

GARBAGE DISPOSAL/LITTER CONTROL

Improper garbage disposal and littering are liable to penalties under the Litter Law and the Public Health Law, including a fine of up to $500. Residents should, therefore, avoid such practices. All solid waste products should be properly disposed of.

SANITATION

Human waste should be disposed of in a sanitary manner. Campers should rent a portable toilet or camp at locations with bathroom facilities. Improper disposal of human waste is an offence under the Public Health Law 2002 revision, part III, punishable by fines (up to $1000) and six months’ imprisonment.

