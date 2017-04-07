C3 Pure Fibre
EDITORIAL: A message to all candidates

April 6, 2017
Joe Avary
The race is on to the Legislative Assembly, and here at Cayman 27, our goal is to help you, the voter, have all the information you need to make the right decision come 24 May.

As the clock ticks down to this historic election, Cayman 27’s senior reporter Joe Avary has a special message for all 63 the candidates in a special commentary segment:

Dear candidates,

Over the course of this historic campaign it will be my job to make sure the people at home know who you are and what you stand for, and I take that seriously. With 63 nominees seeking just 19 legislative assembly seats, we have precious little time to get to the issues that matter to Caymanians, and the clock is ticking. 

Candidates, here’s my pitch to you: if you want to ensure the country stays informed on the issues of the day, get on the record. Reach out. Share your vision for a better Cayman. Get those big ideas out to the public. Meet one of our reporters for an interview. To make this easier, I’ve provided this list of all of our Cayman 27 journalists (see below), and how best to get in touch.

But I’ve got to be straight up with you: we don’t do ads unless it’s in the commercial breaks. So when you’re in front of my camera, be prepared to answer the tough questions. If we can’t get a straight answer from you as a candidate, how can we expect any accountability if elected to serve?

The Cayman people deserve to hear from you, now let’s make it happen.

Joe Avary, Cayman 27

 
Kevin Morales, News Director                       325-4281
Joe Avary, Senior Reporter                            324-2141
Reshma Ragoonath, News Producer            917-9704
Philipp Richter, News Reporter                    916-0022
Mario Gray, News Reporter                           922-7316

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

