Elections Coverage

Cayman 27 is your 2017 elections headquarters, and as such we’re proud to announce we’ll be broadcasting live, a series of national debates in the run up to the May 24th elections. We’ll have 6 televised live debates from 7:00pm – 9:30pm, the first one kicks off April 18th and we will have at least one a week through to our final debate on May 18th.

