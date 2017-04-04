Elections Office reviews candidates, prepares to head to Grand Court

All 63 candidates remain intact, for now, as the Elections Office continues its scrutiny of nominations.

However Cayman 27 understands at least two candidates are under review.

Election Supervisor Wesley Howell declined to confirm or deny candidate challenges.

He says he’s unable to speak to the specifics of any challenges at this time.

He says the process for proceeding where there are doubts as to the qualifications/disqualification of a candidate is to request evidence from government agencies and they have up to 7 days to respond.

The EO also seeks a response from the candidate(s) in relation to the concerns and if on receipt of the response it is still legally unclear as to qualifications/disqualification of a candidate.

Then he would apply through the Attorney General’s chambers to the grand court for a declaration as to the qualification or disqualification of that candidate.

Cayman 27 understands Mr Howell and his legal team are making preparations to head to the Grand Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

