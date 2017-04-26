C3 Pure Fibre
Feeling lucky? Sign-up for the iguana raffle starts Wednesday

April 25, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment has a question for the island’s iguana cullers: do you feel lucky?

Registration for the green iguana raffle starts tomorrow, and everyone can participate.

For every 10 iguanas culled, marked, and reported via photo to the DOE, the culler gets a raffle ticket for a twice-monthly drawing.

The DOE hopes prize money, $1,000 will be up for grabs in the first drawing, will entice many to participate.

“If everyone culled a single iguana, that’s 60,000 iguanas. Now obviously, that’s not realistic, but that gives you an idea of the power of numbers,” said DOE Manager of Terrestrial Resources Unit Fred Burton.

The DOE told Cayman 27 eighteen contractors have signed up to cull iguanas at $2 ahead.

The cull kicks off May first and runs through August or until funding runs out.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

