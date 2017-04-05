Fisherman talks conservation after eagle ray carcass find

A fisherman’s grisly find goes viral. Images of a mutilated eagle ray carcass caused shock and outrage on social media.

Under the National Conservation Law, all shark and ray species are protected in Cayman’s waters, but unfortunately, as the photographic evidence shows, poaching persists. The find has some calling for better enforcement of our marine laws.

Fisherman Joel Jefferson, who found the eagle ray last week just off shore in East End, joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Mutttoo to discuss.

