Football: CIFA referees have had enough

After an ugly incident involving a player and coach from this past weekend’s Futures SC and Alliance SC, CIFA referees are saying they are tired of being abused and are threatening to leave the pitch.

CIFA President Lee Ramoon says an emergency meeting has been called at CIFA headquarters later today in order to resolve the issue.

Ramoon says ‘this has happened’ before and ‘enough is enough’.

Ramoon goes onto say the issue needs to be tabled in a constructive manner rather than having the referees walk off.

CIFA has games scheduled for this Wednesday 12th April.

