Football: Refs want confirmation of police presence, games postponed

April 25, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Earlier this month, referees association announced it was that the referees were walking off the pitch after Alliance coach William Medina was arrested for a physical altercation with an official.

A week later, CIFA announced they had mended fences with the referees.

Last week, CIFA cancelled all its scheduled games locally in Grand Cayman and do not have any scheduled games this week either.

Cayman 27 confirmed with CIFA president Lee Ramoon earlier today that although CIFA had installed its zero tolerance policy moving forward to protect referees from future incidents of abuse, the referee’s refused to return to the pitch until the aforementioned promise of a police presence was guaranteed on paper, thus explaining their absence.

There are 3 weeks of scheduled football remaining along with the FA Cup final.

Ramoon goes onto say the matter should be resolved by tomorrow and communication regarding the scheduled CIFA games will be released.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

