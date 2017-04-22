Football: Zlatan out until Jan 2018

Manchester United have been dealt a huge injury blow in their pursuit of Champions League football with the news that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The former Barcelona striker suffered the injury in the final seconds of normal time during United’s Europa League clash against Anderlecht as he landed awkwardly after jumping for a header.

Ibrahimovic is United’s top scorer this season, with 17 goals in the Premier League.

