From security officer to air traffic control

April 25, 2017
Mario Grey
The upward mobility from Security Officer to Air Traffic Controller trainee young Caymanian Jehu Rivers is pursuing his dream with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Mr. Rivers was previously working as a Security Officer at the airports until he was moved into the ranks of air traffic control trainee.

Manager of Air traffic Controls Erick Bodden said his trainee reminds him of himself when he was moving through the ranks.

“It’s exciting as well as challenging to have one of my own come in kind of reminds me of when I first came in you know he’s basically the image of me when I walked through the door,” Mr. Bodden said.

Mr. Rivers will journey to Trinidad and Tobago for extended training and development after which he will join other staff members.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

