Accused George Town post office attacker remanded in custody

21-year-old Joseph Williams was remanded into custody today after appearing in court for wounding a woman outside the George Town post office last week.

Mr. Williams is accused of attacking the woman outside the Central Post Office, causing serious injuries to her arm and body. He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon.

During his court appearance today Mr. Williams’s lawyers told the court the 21-year-old had a mental issue.

He is scheduled to reappear on 25 April.

