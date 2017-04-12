Getaway car found abandoned

Police find what they believe to be the getaway vehicle in Saturday’s (April 08) brazen shooting and robbery of an armoured truck. Police today confirmed a breakthrough in the investigation as they believe they’ve located the white Honda CRV used by the bandits. They say it was located last evening around 6 o’clock abandoned at the end of Admiral’s Landing in Red Bay near the junction of Lakeside Drive.

The van was reportedly circling the Foster’s Food Fair Supermarket car park on Saturday night shortly before the robbery where two armed men shot a security guard twice and made off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton is reaching out for the public’s help.

“What we are asking for really is for members of the public who may have seen that vehicle between Saturday night or certainly between Saturday and when we recovered it last night to just give us a call,” Mr Walton said.

Police are asking the public to call detectives Collins Oremule at 936-8746 or Anderson Taylor at 925-3075 with any information.

