Commemoration of vaccination week in the Americas will end Thursday (27 April) and the H.S.A wants to remind everyone there is still time to get vaxed.

The theme of this year’s celebration is #getvaxed and public nurse Angela Graham said despite the sentiments of those opposing the practice, vaccination remains the most effective method to control diseases.

“Sometimes we get complacent at times we do not remember about the Polios and the Dyptherias and so on so it is extremely important when vaccination week comes around that we turn the page around a little bit and we remind person’s about the importance of vaccination week,” Nurse Graham explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

