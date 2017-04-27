C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

#GETVAXED

April 26, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Commemoration of vaccination week in the Americas will end Thursday (27 April) and the H.S.A wants to remind everyone there is still time to get vaxed.

The theme of this year’s celebration is #getvaxed and public nurse Angela Graham said despite the sentiments of those opposing the practice, vaccination remains the most effective method to control diseases.

“Sometimes we get complacent at times we do not remember about the Polios and the Dyptherias and so on so it is extremely important when vaccination week comes around that we turn the page around a little bit and we remind person’s about the importance of vaccination week,” Nurse Graham explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: