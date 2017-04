Eighteen year old Aaron Jarvis claimed top spot at the RSM Junior Masters, shooting 71 on the day, playing the furthest distance from the tees.

Brother Andrew Jarvis placed second with 75, while Justin Hastings and Joe Purton tied at 78 for 3rd.

The top female golfer on the day was Holly McLean, shooting 89.

The tournament was held at The Ritz Carlton Golf Course.

