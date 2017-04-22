C3 Pure Fibre
GT Central candidates in heated radio discussion

April 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The battle for George Town Central is heating up.
Candidates Marco Archer and Kenneth Bryan squared off on Hurleys Media Crosstalk radio show this morning (21 April).

Mr Bryan called in wanting to put questions to Mr Archer.

Here’s that exchange.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

