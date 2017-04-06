Health City poised for growth as it marks 3rd anniversary

Health City Cayman Islands, the brainchild of world-renowned Dr. Devi Shetty, is celebrating it’s three year anniversary this month.

The hospital has treated nearly 28,000 patients, performing more than 1,800 total procedures, and chalking up an impressive resume of regional firsts along the way.

Just three years removed from its opening ceremonies in 2014, and Health City is poised for growth.

“Over the last year we’ve seen quite a rapid increase in the number of specialties, we’ve also seen a big increase in the number of patients are coming to us,” said Health City CEO and Medical Director Dr. Chandy Abraham.

Now, construction crews are clearing land to make way for a 55,000 sq ft apartment complex on the Health City campus. It is expected to be complete in less than a year.

“Our long-term vision is to have a very large hospital here,” said Dr. Abraham.

He told Cayman 27 the hospital has come a long way in just three years.

“We started off with cardiology, orthopedics, and pulmonology and some supporting services,” said Dr. Abraham. “I would say there were a lot of milestones that we completed.”

From artificial heart procedures to to robotic hip replacements, Health City has racked up an impressive list of firsts for the region. The hospital also achieved its JCI accreditation in May 2015, a feat accomplished in only one year. Dr. Abraham told Cayman 27 it typically takes a hospital from two to three years to achieve such accreditation.

“We’re very happy to be able to treat people from all over 60 different countries in 2016,” said Health City Marketing Director Shomari Scott.

He credits much of Health City’s success stems from its international outreach efforts.

“We’ve done a good job actually connecting with physicians in-country, insurance countries in-country, and those who want to self-pay,” said Mr Scott.

“What we’re doing now is to get people interested in the sciences,” said Dr. Abraham.

He told Cayman 27 a research facility and a university are part of future phases. He said ultimately, that means opportunities for Caymanians.

“We need to start grooming people from within Cayman itself to take on those responsibilities,” said Dr. Abraham.

Currently, about one third of the hospital’s 250 full-time staff are Caymanian.

Health City said it’s responsible for $60 million US in positive impacts to the Cayman economy. On the flip side, the hospital said it has only taken $3.5 million dollars in concessions.

