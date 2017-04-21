Herbivorous fish study kicks off on Cayman’s reefs

The Smithsonian Institute, the Department of Environment, and Little Cayman’s Central Caribbean Marine Institute are teaming up on a new reef research project.

The project, funded through a Darwin grant, is focusing on herbivorous fish, the vegetarians of the sea on five reef sites on the north side of all three islands.

A team of researchers will collect data on fish populations with the hopes of finding the “recipe” for healthy, thriving reefs.

We are very interested in having healthy reefs.

We want our reefs to be able to rebound from stress, we want our reefs to have a lot of fish, and so we want to try to get that recipe, try and understand what it is that makes a healthy reef and what we need to do from a strategic point of view.

Carrie Manfrino

Central Caribbean Marine Institute President.

Ms. Manfrino says the data collected will inform future biodiversity management plans.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

