C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Environment News

Herbivorous fish study kicks off on Cayman’s reefs

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Smithsonian Institute, the Department of Environment, and Little Cayman’s Central Caribbean Marine Institute are teaming up on a new reef research project.

The project, funded through a Darwin grant, is focusing on herbivorous fish, the vegetarians of the sea on five reef sites on the north side of all three islands.

A team of researchers will collect data on fish populations with the hopes of finding the “recipe” for healthy, thriving reefs.

We are very interested in having healthy reefs.

We want our reefs to be able to rebound from stress, we want our reefs to have a lot of fish, and so we want to try to get that recipe, try and understand what it is that makes a healthy reef and what we need to do from a strategic point of view.

Carrie Manfrino
Central Caribbean Marine Institute President.

Ms. Manfrino says the data collected will inform future biodiversity management plans.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: