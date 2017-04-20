Hernandez commits suicide in jail cell

Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder early Wednesday morning.

Hernandez was a rising star in the NFL when he was arrested in June 2013 and accused of murdering an acquaintance, Odin Floyd, near his Massachusetts home.

Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015, but on Friday Hernandez was found not guilty of another double murder from 2012.

Staff at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts found Hernandez hanging in his prison cell at 3:05 a.m.

