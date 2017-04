Lauren Hew, Cayman’s top medalist at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, says her ultimate goal is compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Hew goes onto say that her success at this year’s CARIFTA Championships will go a long way to achieving that goal, as many Caymanian swimmers before her have carved the same path.

