Howell to candidates- “Gazette all Government contracts”

April 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Candidates contesting the May 24th polls now have one more week to gazette all Government contracts or face disqualification.
Election Supervisor Wesley Howell says its a constitutional requirement, one his office is taking seriously
The Election Office is still finalising candidate confirmations and he says gazetting contracts are part of that process.
He says his team will be reviewing what is gazetted versus what was declared in the LA Register of Interests before confirming candidates.
“The law does specify a contract so if a contract is spent or hadn’t been signed yet that is a different thing. If you have a government contract then you should declare it if you are a candidate,” Mr Howell said.
Mr Howell added candidates with active Government contracts cannot contest the elections. They have until April 24th to gazette any contracts regardless of its dollar value.

