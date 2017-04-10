C3 Pure Fibre
Human rights and the separation of religion and politics

April 10, 2017
Joe Avary
It’s been said that any discussion of religion and politics should be avoided in polite company, but in an election, does that same logic apply?

Christopher Hadome, administrator of the social media page “To vote or not to vote” says no.

Chris Hadome is an administrator of the ‘To vote or not to vote’ social media page

He told Cayman 27 certain human rights issues, such as Cayman’s international obligations concerning the recognition of those in same-sex relationships, have been largely ignored this far in this election cycle.

“We do have an LGBT community in Cayman, be it small, and they feel marginalised just because religion is such a big part of politics and it shouldn’t be,” said Mr. Hadome. “Religion and politics should be separate, and politics should be just looking out for the rights of the people, and religion should be personal and kept personal.”

Mr. Hadome said he’d also like to hear what candidates have to say about human rights issues as they pertain to immigration and permanent residency, as some 900 PR applications are still hanging in limbo.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

